Dogecoin vs. the S&P 500: Which Is More Likely to Make You Rich?

Based on these numbers alone, Dogecoin seems like the obvious choice if you're trying to get rich. But it's critical to look beyond the numbers and examine the investment itself. Ask yourself what advantages this investment has over the alternatives and why it may or may not succeed over the long term.

Why is Dogecoin surging right now?

Dogecoin was created in 2013 as a joke based on an internet meme, which hurts its credibility right out of the gate. It also doesn't have much (if any) real-world utility right now. The vast majority of merchants don't accept crypto at all, but the ones that do are more likely to accept Bitcoin than Dogecoin. Without widespread adoption, it will be nearly impossible for Dogecoin to keep growing.

It's also important to think about why, exactly, Dogecoin's price has been skyrocketing. Whenever an investment's fundamentals don't match its price, that's a red flag. Despite Dogecoin's lack of real-world uses, its price has increased faster than most of its competitors. That's a sign that something fishy is going on.