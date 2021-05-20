Dogecoin's Creator Is Betting Big on This Genius Investment

Because index funds are built to mimic their index, they tend to produce similar returns, which for the S&P 500 is pretty substantial. Over the past 30 years, the S&P 500 has delivered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% per year. That's a fancy way of saying if it had grown at a steady rate, it would have grown by 10.7% annually over those 30 years.

If you invested $10,000 in an S&P 500 index fund 30 years ago, you would have over $211,000 today. And if the S&P 500 grew by an average of 10.7% every year for the next 30 years, you'd end up with over $4 million by the end of 60 years.

Dogecoin, by comparison, hasn't even been around for 10 years yet, and we don't know that it will be around in another 10 years. The entire crypto market is highly speculative right now, and while a few people have made a fortune off of Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other popular cryptocurrencies, there have been people who have lost a lot of money, too.