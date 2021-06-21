Don’t Just Pay Your Bills — Pay Attention

'Vote' for expenses you want to keep

Lum says that one of the biggest ironies is that we are urged to automate investing and saving. But the same hands-off approach to spending, such as recurring bill pay services, ApplePay and online purchases, can cause you to be unaware of where all your money is going.

"We've made it easier and easier to part with your money," Lum says. "You could go seasons and seasons of your life without ever noticing that you haven't actually saved any money."

He recommends temporarily turning off autopay services so that you can "vote" for the expenses you want to keep.

Lum says once you've paid yourself first, then accounted for fixed expenses, you'll be free to spend as you please, rather than feeling guilty about every little thing you're buying. The goal, he tells clients, is to:

Save 40 cents of every take-home dollar. Pay the essentials.