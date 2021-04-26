Don’t Let Self-Care Sabotage Your Savings

What are the best ways for you to practice self-care?

Now that you know your needs and how much you can spend on them, you may decide that you do in fact want to put money toward self-care products. Go for it.

Or maybe you realize that trips to the smoothie shop were filling your need to get outside. In that case, try a walk in a park, perhaps with a homemade smoothie in hand.

In any case, knowing a few free ways to treat yourself can be helpful when you’re feeling low and convincing yourself you deserve that shiatsu foot massager you can’t afford.

Reflect on what typically makes you feel good. Clayman likes baths, for example. Or maybe you feel better after chatting with a friend.

If you’re unsure of where to start, follow the lead of Newcomb, who feels grounded while walking in the woods. Lots of research shows that interacting with nature can restore energy and provide cognitive benefits, says Maria Rodas, assistant professor of marketing at the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business.