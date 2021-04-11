Don't Break Any of These Rules If You Want to Retire Rich

Instead, you need to live well below your means so you can save enough to build a nest egg that will support you once you're no longer working. Saving at least 20% of your income is ideal.

2. Invest an appropriate amount of your assets in stocks

Most people can't just save their way to wealth because their savings rate would need to be too high.

Say that you define "rich" as having $1 million saved, and you have 30 years to get there. You'd need to save more than $2,500 per month to hit your target if you stuck your money into a high-yield savings account and earned only a 0.5% annual return on investment.

But if you put some of your money into the stock market and earned an 8% average annual return, your monthly savings target would come down to just over $735. That's a lot more doable, and that return is consistent with that of the broader stock market over the long run.