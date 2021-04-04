Don't Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Can Answer These 3 Questions

3. How long do you need to work to avoid shrinking your benefit?

The Social Security Administration gives you benefits equal to a percentage of your average wages during your 35 highest-earning years (after adjusting wages from throughout your career for inflation). While you typically become eligible to get Social Security checks on your own work history after just 10 years of work, you must work for at least 35 years to avoid shrinking your checks.

For those whose earnings have increased over time, a longer work history could actually be beneficial. If you work an extra few years at a higher earning level, those years will become part of the 35 years used to determine your benefits, and some lower earning years will be dropped from the calculation.

By making sure to work at least 35 years, making an informed choice about the age you claim benefits, and making a realistic assessment of what income your benefits can provide, you can decide if starting your Social Security checks now is the right approach.

