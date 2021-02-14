Don't Claim Social Security Benefits Until You Can Answer These 3 Questions

3. Have you coordinated with your spouse?

If you're married, another important consideration before you decide when to claim your Social Security benefits is your spouse. The two of you should come up with a claiming strategy for both of you that's likely to help you both get the most out of the program. (You might even consult a financial professional for help with this -- it could be money well spent.)

Here's one strategy to consider: Whichever of you has earned the most in your earning years might delay claiming benefits as long as possible -- ideally until age 70. The other can claim early in order to bring some retirement income into the household, or might claim on time. When one of you dies, the other will get to collect the fatter benefit checks, so maximizing the ones that can get the fattest is an effective strategy.

Social Security is likely to provide a big chunk of your retirement income, so be sure to learn more about it and make smart decisions regarding it.