Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 3 Questions

The earnings limit increases to $50,520 if you'll be reaching FRA this year, and from there, you'll have $1 in benefits withheld per $3 in earnings. And once you reach FRA, your earnings won't matter at all.

Say you're 64 years old and your FRA is 66 and 6 months. If you're planning to go from working full-time to a partial retirement where you work part-time, you may want to hold off on claiming Social Security if your earnings will be high enough to cause your benefits to be withheld. This is just one example, but the point is that you should consider your work-related plans before signing up for benefits.

Maybe you're ready to claim Social Security. Or maybe the better choice is to wait. Either way, make sure you can answer all of these questions before landing on a decision.

