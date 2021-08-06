Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 3 Questions

3. Have I considered my spouse's needs?

If you're a lot older than your spouse, he or she may outlive you by many years. And if you were the higher earner in your marriage, then you may be entitled to a much more generous monthly benefit than your spouse.

If you pass away before your spouse, he or she will be entitled to survivors benefits that total the same amount you were eligible to collect. So if you think your spouse will become reliant on that income, then you may want to delay your filing -- or at least wait until FRA -- to sign up for Social Security. Doing so will leave your spouse in a much stronger financial position in your absence.

Don't rush into filing

The age at which you claim Social Security will have a huge impact on your retirement. Make sure you're able to answer these important questions before making any plans to sign up for benefits. Otherwise, you might file at the wrong age and regret your decision afterward.

