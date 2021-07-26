Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

By finding out how much money you'll get from Social Security, you can make sure it's enough -- combined with income from savings and other sources -- to cover your costs.

2. How does this compare to my potential maximum benefit?

Your age when you start your benefits affects the amount of money you get. To get your maximum benefit, you'd need to wait until 70 to claim it. If you start your checks any time before then, you should see how much you're reducing your checks and make sure you're OK with that.

Here's what you need to know to do the calculation:

If you claim benefits at full retirement age (between 66 and 2 months and 67), you get your standard benefit.

If you claim benefits within 36 months before FRA, you're subject to an early filing penalty equal to 5/9 of 1% per month. This adds up to a 6.7% annual reduction from your standard benefit.

If you claim more than 36 months prior to FRA, you face an additional early filing penalty of 5/12 of 1% per month. That adds up to a 5% annual reduction.

If you claim benefits after full retirement age, you get delayed retirement credits that raise your check amount by 2/3 of 1% per month. That adds up to an 8% annual increase.