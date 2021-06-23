Don't Claim Social Security If You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

At the state level, 37 states do not tax Social Security at all. The others may offer exemptions based on your income. Check with your tax accountant or your state tax department.

4. What is my estimated lifespan?

How long you expect to live is a factor here because it affects the cumulative amount of benefits you'll receive from the program.

If you are in poor health or have a condition that leads you to expect that you won't have a longer-than-average lifespan, claiming as soon as possible is likely to maximize your total Social Security benefits, as well as your quality of life. Your monthly benefit will be lower, but you should receive more of those payments.

On the other hand, if you expect to live to see your 80s or 90s, you may want to hold out for the higher monthly benefits that delayed retirement credits will provide you. You'll still get fewer checks overall, but after a certain point, their enhanced size should more than make up for that.