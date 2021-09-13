Don't Claim Social Security if You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

2. Is my earnings record accurate?

Your Social Security benefit is calculated from your earnings record, which comes from employer reporting. The benefit formula averages your highest-paid 35 years. (If you have fewer than 35 years of wage history, the missing years are included with zero income.)

If the data in your earnings record is incomplete or inaccurate, your average will be skewed. That could lead to a calculated benefit that's less than what you're entitled to.

Fortunately, you can easily review your wage history online. Also, Social Security has a process in place for correcting any mistakes.

To access your earnings record, create an account at "my Social Security." Log in and you'll find lots of useful information, including a link to review your full earnings record. What you'll see there is a list of years and the associated taxed Social Security and Medicare earnings.

If your data doesn't look right, gather any documentation you have of the correct information. Ideally, you'll have one or more W-2 forms, tax returns, or wage slips. Otherwise, jot down contact information for the employer who paid the earnings in question, along with the dates you worked there and how much you made. Then, contact Social Security and ask about correcting your record.