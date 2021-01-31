Don't Even Think of Retiring Until You Do This

This year, you can contribute up to $3,600 to an HSA if you're under 55 and are saving on your own behalf, or $7,200 if you're saving on behalf of a family. If you're 55 or older, these limits rise to $4,600 and $8,200, respectively. Having access to an HSA during retirement could spell the difference between covering your healthcare costs with relative ease and struggling financially, so it pays to participate in one if you can. And if not, at the very least, read up on healthcare expenses and know what you're in for so you can pad your retirement savings and budget accordingly.