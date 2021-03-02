Don't Let Hindsight Bias Derail Your Retirement

The reality is that explosive investment returns seem obvious because they've already occurred. We tend to describe outcomes that have already occurred as obvious because that's the version of the future that we have. We tend to ignore the idea that many other outcomes were once possible, and we tend to ignore those potential outcomes because they didn't occur. Instead, as certain asset prices rise, we feel as though this was knowable in advance. Then we experience regret for not investing sooner.

The result of hindsight bias is overconfidence: You might feel as if you have an enhanced ability to predict the future when it comes to your investments. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), for example, is up nearly 2,000% over the past two years, and many will claim that this was knowable in advance. But two years ago, Bitcoin had not yet received widespread corporate endorsement, and it had significant risks. Many people had likened its previous parabolic rise to the tulip bulb mania of the 17th century.