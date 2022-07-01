Don't Let Recency Bias Derail Your Retirement Investment Strategy

Some exceptions to taking a long-term view

Depending on where you are in your life, however, a long investing horizon may not be on the menu. If you're close to retirement or already there, de-risking your portfolio to a more comfortable stock allocation is a no-brainer. Put another way, if you're working with a portfolio of 70% stocks and 30% bonds, you might consider increasing your bond allocation if you're unable to sustain any more losses in the short run.

You might also consider removing risky single stock positions to make up for a missing cash reserve. The upside to this is that while you'll be selling stocks for less than what they were once worth, you'll pay less in capital gains tax, and your portfolio will be less risky overall. Holding concentrated stock positions can be especially dangerous if we enter a longer-than-expected recession.

Updating your financial plan on an ongoing basis is also an effective strategy for managing the possibility of future downturns. Your plan should provide cover in all types of markets -- not just a bull run or a lengthy bear market. A plan with only minimum-risk assets (like cash and short-term bonds) might not even match inflation, while a plan with too much risk (like a stock-only portfolio) can fall victim to whipsaw volatility.

If you've already sustained significant unrealized losses, it's worthwhile to consider the makeup of your portfolio and think about rebalancing into index funds going forward. If you do decide to sell, a portion of your realized losses will offset your tax bill this year, while the rest can be utilized to offset future years' taxes.