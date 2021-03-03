Don't Let These 3 Retirement Myths Hold You Back

The only real guarantee you'll have in creating your retirement plan is that it won't look like anyone else's. Everyone has a unique set of circumstances that includes both financial and non-financial risks and considerations.

While it's important to get the financial piece right, don't forget that one size most definitely does not fit all when it comes to retirement planning. Below, you'll find some of the more popular retirement myths -- and their corresponding realities.

1. It's an all-or-nothing proposition

The antiquated model of a working career looks something like this: find a job, stay at the same company for three or four decades, and retire when you've saved enough to fund a somewhat lengthy retirement. This model also includes the assumption that when you're done, you're done. When you retire, earned income will fall to zero, and you'll need to consider other means of supporting yourself and your spouse.