Don't Let These 3 Retirement Surprises Ruin Your Senior Years

The solution? If you're eligible to put money into a health savings account, or HSA, do your best to max one out while you can. That way, you'll have money set aside for future healthcare expenses so that when Medicare falls short, you won't be left in the lurch.

Now one thing you should know is that you can only put money into an HSA if you're enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan, the definition of which changes on an annual basis. But it pays to see if you're eligible, because like 401(k)s and IRAs, HSA offer a world of tax benefits.

Surprises can keep life interesting, but the above surprises could wreck your retirement and cause you a world of undue stress at a time in your life when you deserve better. Now that you know to look out for these pitfalls, you can take steps to prevent them from ruining your senior years.

