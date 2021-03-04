Don't Let These 3 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

3. Stingy raises

Social Security beneficiaries are entitled to a yearly cost-of-living adjustment (COLA). But these raises aren't always much to write home about. Over the past 12 years, there were three years when seniors didn't get a raise at all. And for the past two years, COLAs have averaged just 1.45%. Because Social Security does such a poor job keeping up with inflation, it's important to have an income source other than these benefits -- ideally, a source with the potential to grow over time.

Some surprises are pleasant, like the retirement party your colleagues throw for you. Others, however, can be dangerous, and the above items fall into that category. The solution? Read up (a lot) on Social Security in the course of planning for your senior years. Knowing how the program works could spare you a world of financial stress later in life.

