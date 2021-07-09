Don't Let These 3 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

Claiming benefits at 62 will leave you with less money each month. But contrary to what you may have been led to believe, that reduction isn't temporary. Or to put it another way, if you file for Social Security at 62, your monthly benefit won't be bumped up to its full amount once you reach full retirement age. Rather, you should expect the initial benefit you collect to be the same benefit you receive for life.

3. Social Security income is taxable

Many seniors are shocked to learn that Social Security benefits can be taxable. Whether that applies to you, however, will depend on your total income, as well as the state in which you retire, as some states impose their own taxes on benefits, while the majority do not.

A good way to avoid having to pay taxes on Social Security is to house your retirement savings in a Roth IRA. Since Roth IRA distributions don't count as taxable income, they won't be calculated in the formula that's used to determine whether you'll be liable for Social Security taxes at the federal level.