Don't Let These 3 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

In 2021, you can earn up to $18,960 without losing any benefits. From there, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld for every $2 you earn. If you'll be reaching FRA this year, the earnings test limit is higher -- $50,520. From there, you'll have $1 in Social Security withheld for every $3 you earn.

Withheld benefits aren't lost permanently -- they're added onto your monthly benefit once you reach FRA. However, claiming Social Security before FRA -- you can do so starting at age 62 -- will also shrink your monthly benefit for life, so keep that in mind if you're planning to continue working.

3. Horrendously low cost-of-living adjustments

Each year, Social Security benefits are subject to a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. COLAs are supposed to help senior maintain their buying power in the face of inflation, but in recent years, they've fallen short.