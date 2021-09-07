Don't Let These 4 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

Social Security is the foundation of many Americans' retirement plans. Despite its importance to so many people, the program's design and funding mechanisms serve up plenty of potentially unexpected twists that could catch you by surprise if you're not careful.

By knowing about these twists in advance, before you sign up to collect your benefits, you can give yourself your best chance to prepare and work around them. So don't let these four Social Security surprises ruin your retirement. Instead, get yourself ready to tackle them head-on. That'll give you a better shot at the financially comfortable golden years you've been hoping for.

1. Your real benefit will likely be below your headline estimate

If you have created an online My Social Security account with the Social Security Administration, the website will generate a custom statement for you with your estimated benefit amount. At the top of the page, there's a headline number with an estimate of what you might collect at your full retirement age.