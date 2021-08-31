Don't Let These 4 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

2. Your benefits could be taxed

Since you fund Social Security with tax payments, you're probably not expecting the IRS to come calling once you start collecting benefits. But around 50% of retirees pay some federal taxes on their benefits, and that number will only grow over time.

That's because the thresholds at which benefits become partially taxable -- $25,000 for single people and $32,000 for married joint filers -- aren't indexed to inflation.

Now, only "provisional" income counts, which is half your Social Security benefits, all taxable income, and some non-taxable income. But due to natural wage growth, more and more people are going to end up with provisional incomes above the stated thresholds, and they will all end up losing some of their benefits to taxes. That could come as a huge shock if you aren't expecting it.

3. Medicare premiums come out of your Social Security checks

Many seniors have Medicare premiums automatically withdrawn from their Social Security checks, and this is yet another instance where you don't want to be caught by surprise with benefits lower than you thought they would be.