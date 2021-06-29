Don't Let These 4 Social Security Surprises Ruin Your Retirement

2. Your benefit will replace only 40% of pre-retirement income

If you're shocked at how low average benefits are, that's probably because you don't know that they aren't meant to be your sole source of support.

It might come as a surprise to discover Social Security was supposed to be part of a three-legged stool that also included a pension and savings. As a result, benefits are meant to replace around 40% of pre-retirement income. Since most seniors need 80% or more, these other sources were supposed to provide it.

The problem: Pensions aren't offered anymore by most employers so savings will have to take on a more important role (unless the government makes Social Security benefits more generous, which isn't likely). Future retirees need to plan for their income from savings to replace at least 40% of their pre-retirement earnings to maintain their living standard.

3. Claiming early could mean a big benefit cut

Many seniors are also surprised to discover that an early Social Security claim can permanently reduce their benefit by as much as 30%. That's because retirees need to wait until their full retirement age to get their standard benefit, and FRA is between 66 and 2 months and 67, while benefits become available as soon as age 62.