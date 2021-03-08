Don't Let These Investing Myths Stop You From Getting Rich

2. You need to own dozens of stocks

You'll often hear that it's important to have a diverse mix of stocks in your portfolio. And that's very true. But it doesn't mean you need to own 57 different stocks to be well-diversified. As a general rule, it's a good idea to aim to own 12 different stocks from a range of market segments. But again, that doesn't need to happen right away -- if you're short on funds, you can buy a couple of stocks and build your portfolio as your finances allow.

3. You need to be an expert -- or hire one -- to do well at investing