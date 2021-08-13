Don't Let This Common Stock Market Mistake Ruin Your Retirement

What's the actual problem?

The threat posed by the sequence of returns is really about longevity and cash flow. After all the years of hard work, saving, and investing, a couple of bad years in the market could derail your retirement right as it begins. That's scary for people who no longer have the option to work, earn income, and replenish their savings.

Remember: A larger pool of assets generates more cash, and gives you a longer timeline to stretch your capital. Your retirement fund has to cover expenses for the longer-lived spouse, which means that your assets need to last more than two decades for most households.

When people don't manage this risk appropriately, they tend to make decisions that make the situation even worse. It's common to "chase" a high rate of return by taking on too much risk. That could bail someone out of a tough situation following a few years of losses, but it might just exaggerate the existing issues by sending account values lower.

It's best to come up with an investment plan to address these risks ahead of time, then stick to the plan if and when things get hairy.

How to address sequence-of-returns risk