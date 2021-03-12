Don't Like Your Medicare Advantage Plan? You Only Have a Few Weeks to Change It

If there are things about your Advantage plan that you don't like, you may be tempted to make a change. But before you do, you'll need to take one important step -- make sure there's another plan out there that addresses your current plan's shortfall.

Say there's a specific supplemental benefit you're hoping to score with an Advantage plan. You may do your research to find that no Advantage plans in your area offer that benefit, in which case, it could pay to stick with your current plan.

On the other hand, if your favored providers are no longer in-network with your current Advantage plan, it could pay to switch to a new one where they're considered in-network. Similarly, if you've started taking a new medication that's not covered or costs a lot under your Advantage plan's formula, it could make sense to find a plan under which that prescription costs you a lot less.