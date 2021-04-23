Don't Retire Early Unless You Do These Things First

Many people dream of retiring early, but without a game plan, you could wind up cash-strapped and ill-prepared. If you're going to wrap up your career on the early side, be sure to tackle these important items first.

1. Create a budget

Can you afford to retire early? If you don't know what your living costs will look like once you do, then you'll have a tough time answering that question.

Before you make plans to call it quits, spend some time thinking about what your expenses will entail, and list them someplace so you can see what you're looking at spending each month. Having those numbers will help you see how well your savings stack up.

2. Save a bundle

Americans are living longer these days. That's a good thing, of course, but it also poses a financial challenge because you'll need your nest egg to last even longer. And if you're retiring early, you'll need an even larger cushion in your IRA or 401(k) plan.