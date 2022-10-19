 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Don't wait! 3 steps to help you start tackling debt right now

  Updated
  • 0
Lee Enterprises

A new survey shows one in five Americans have decided to put off any debt payment planning.

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn why so many people are deciding not to deal with their debt right now.

Melissa tells us more about the survey, than walks us through the simple but solid steps to start tackling your debt.

More from Melissa on NerdWallet:

