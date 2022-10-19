Don't wait! 3 steps to help you start tackling debt right now

A new survey shows one in five Americans have decided to put off any debt payment planning.

PennyWise Podcast host Teri Barr is talking with Melissa Lambarena, a credit card expert with NerdWallet, to learn why so many people are deciding not to deal with their debt right now.

Melissa tells us more about the survey, than walks us through the simple but solid steps to start tackling your debt.

