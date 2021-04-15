Don't Waste Time Worrying About When the Stock Market Will Crash: Make These 4 Moves Instead

4. Funnel extra cash into your brokerage account

Maybe you're saving a bit more money than usual due to the pandemic (if you're still working remotely, you should at least have an opportunity to bank the money you'd normally spend commuting). If that's the case, and you're all set with emergency savings, pump that extra cash into your brokerage account so that if the market does tank, you'll be ready to pounce. Stock market crashes are generally regarded as negative events, when in reality, they can serve as buying opportunities. But you'll need money to take advantage of those openings, so have that cash ready in advance. And while you're at it, make a list of the stocks you'd love to scoop up on the relative cheap so you have a strategy in place for when they become more affordable.