Double Your Money With Zero Investing Experience

401(k) matches differ by company, but a common match is 50% of your contribution, up to some percentage of your base salary. That means that for every $1.00 you contribute to the plan, your boss will kick in $0.50, up until you reach that cap. That gets you about half way there.

The rest comes from the up-front tax benefits you get from contributing to a Traditional type 401(k). Contributions to a Traditional 401(k) reduce your taxable income, which means that money is not subject to regular income taxes before it gets placed into your account.

If you're in the 22% federal tax bracket and a 3% state tax bracket, that works out to a 25% marginal tax rate, unless you're one of the few who are still able to itemize deductions. That means that for every $1.00 you contribute this way, you're not paying $0.25 in taxes, so the out-of-pocket impact to you is a mere $0.75 of otherwise spendable money. That's enough to take you the rest of the way home.

After all, what just happened is that for a $0.75 out-of-pocket cost, you've just received $1.50 in your 401(k). That works out to a double of your money, and it didn't take any investing experience at all to make it happen.

Is that all there is to it?