Double Your Money With Zero Investing Experience

Once you've decided on where to invest, you'll need to invest consistently and hold onto your investments for as long as possible. Time is your most valuable resource, and holding your investments is key to building wealth.

Even if you can't afford to invest much money, by giving your investments as much time as possible to grow, you can still see substantial earnings.

Say, for example, you invest $1,000 in an S&P 500 ETF that's earning a 10% average annual return. "Average" is the key word here, because you won't find a fund that earns 10% returns every single year. Over time, however, the highs and lows will average out.

Even if you didn't make any additional contributions, that $1,000 investment would double in around 8 years. If you wanted your money to grow faster, though, you could continue investing a little each month.

Let's say that in addition to your $1,000 initial investment, you also invest $100 per month. Assuming you're still earning a 10% average annual return, you'd reach $2,000 within one year. After five years, you'd have around $9,000. In 20 years, you'd have more than $75,000.