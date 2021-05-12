Dow Hits $35,000, Crushing the Nasdaq. What Does That Mean for Retirees?

The key is not to respond to splashy headlines about the Dow's record-breaking gains or other market news, but rather to take a considered, thoughtful approach to your investment choices.

For seniors whose portfolios are currently performing especially well, you'll also need to ensure this financial boon doesn't prompt you to make other decisions you'll regret. Specifically, you don't want to withdraw more than it's safe to from your portfolio because you see the balance growing so much under current market conditions.

Remember, good times may be followed by market downturns and you could just as easily see your investments underperforming next year or beyond. By maintaining a safe withdrawal rate even as your investments do better than expected, you can ensure that your nest egg doesn't run dry while you still need it.

