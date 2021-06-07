Dual Agency In Real Estate

Here’s how dual agency works in an ideal world. When someone hires a real estate agent, they have the opportunity to decide whether they want to work with a dual agent, and they fully understand the trade-offs of doing so. The agent asks any client who says they’re fine with dual agency to sign an official disclosure from the state department of real estate.

Unfortunately, not all states require such disclosures at the beginning of an agent-client relationship. Even when they do, these forms aren’t always written in plain language, or easily understandable or readable.

Clients don’t have to agree to dual agency. In fact, a dual agency is even illegal or heavily restricted in eight states:

Alaska

Colorado

Florida

Kansas

Oklahoma

Texas

Vermont

Wyoming

In some of these states, agents can’t even allow dual agency to happen by accident. This can happen in a case where someone finds a home online that they want to purchase, but that home is listed for sale by the same agent they’ve hired to represent them as a buyer.

When to Consider Dual Agency