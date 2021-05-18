Eager to Retire Early? Here's 1 Mistake You Can't Afford to Make.

There's just one problem with housing all of your savings in a tax-advantaged retirement plan -- you can't take withdrawals before the age of 59 1/2. In fact, if you remove funds from your retirement plan early, you'll be hit with a 10% penalty on the sum you take out.

That's why if your goal is to retire early, you can't afford to lock up all of your savings in a traditional retirement plan alone (with a Roth, you can technically withdraw your principal contributions early without penalty -- just not your gains). Rather, you'll need to spread out your savings across a tax-advantaged retirement plan and other accounts or investments.

Now in this regard, you have some options. You could always open a traditional brokerage account and invest your money there. These accounts don't offer any tax benefits, but they're also not restrictive -- you can cash out investments at any time and use that money to cover your living costs (keeping in mind, of course, that if you sell stocks for more than what you paid for them, you will be liable for capital gains taxes).