Earn $1,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Simple Steps

If you're like most investors, your ultimate goal is building a nice retirement nest egg, or at least improving the financial circumstances of the retirement you've already begun. We all just want enough cash to cover all our bills and all our fun dreams during our golden years.

The thing is, pensions and Social Security probably won't cut it for most people. The average retiree's monthly Social Security check in 2020 was a modest $1,544. And while some pensions are still being paid to remaining plan participants, most companies have punted retirement savings duties to workers themselves.

If you're looking for a comfortable retirement, you're mostly going to have to make it happen for yourself. That means living off dividend income in retirement, which in turn means growing a nest egg large enough to buy enough dividend stocks later in life. An extra $1,000 a month would make a big difference for a lot of retirees.

With that being said, here's a rough three-step plan on how to reach that goal. Logistically, each step is simple enough. The challenge lies in persistently maintaining our focus over many years

1. Invest in reliable growth stocks for 30 years or so