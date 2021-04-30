Earn $1,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 4 Easy Steps

There's nothing magical about DRIP plans, to be clear. You could do just as well (or even better) by not reinvesting those payments in their payers and then investing that accumulated cash in something completely different. But dividend reinvestment plans offer built-in buying discipline when most investors are distracted by too many other things.

You don't have to sell these stocks upon retirement, either. Just turn your dividend reinvestment program off and accept dividends in the form of cash.

4. Now: Automate your additions

Later: Don't stop adding as long as it's feasible to do so

Finally, if you've not done so already, automate recurring deposits into your brokerage or retirement accounts.

As with DRIP plans, there's no voodoo or financial witchcraft with automated withdrawals from your paycheck into your portfolio. It's just a way of establishing disciplined contributions when it would otherwise be easy to skip a month, or two, or several. Investors often don't do it because they fear they might need access to that cash, though they rarely do. The thing is, it doesn't take long at all to start seeing these withdrawals as you see your monthly water bill or rent payment. And if you do need it for an emergency, it's not impossible to get to it.