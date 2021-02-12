Earn $1,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 5 Easy Steps

But how much will you need to realistically generate $1,000 worth of monthly investment income once you retire? It depends on how you're willing to invest once you're done working, but it may not require as much capital as you might think.

At the S&P 500's current average dividend yield of 1.5%, a portfolio of $800,000 would do the trick. If you're not going to be anywhere near that figure though, don't sweat it. Not only is the current average well below the long-term average yield of 1.9%, both figures are dramatically lowered by stocks within the S&P 500 that don't pay a dividend at all. The historical average yield of names that pay regular, reliable dividends -- like the Dividend Aristocrats -- is actually closer to 3%, and it's 2.4% for S&P 500 names that aren't Dividend Aristocrats. At yields in that range, $400,000 worth of dividend stocks would do the trick.

Whatever opportunities are available as your retirement date approaches, know that the shift should be more of a planned process and less of an instantaneous event.

