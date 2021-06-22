Earn $2,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

Take the above scenario where you've saved $975,000 by the day you retire. If you can achieve a 2.5% dividend yield across your portfolio, you could generate $24,375 in annual dividend income. That's $2,031 spread out evenly across each month of the year.

Obviously, there are no guarantees in financial planning, and there are plenty of variables at play when we are talking about dividend income many years in the future. Still, the math above makes sense. Many families will experience something similar to the hypothetical here. If you add that $2,000 each month to the average Social Security benefit (around $1,500 for 65 year-olds right now), then you're going to have a decent amount of cash flow to bankroll a safe and rewarding retirement.

