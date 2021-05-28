Earn $300 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 5 Easy Steps

Remember that most investment strategies tend to perform best when you commit to them over time. Trading in and out of positions based on recent performance rarely ever leads to long-term success. Once you've decided on an income strategy, your best bet is to set it up, leave it alone, and allow it to serve its intended purpose.

5. Reinvest

By reinvesting your dividends, you'll continuously increase your dividend receipts over time. When you reinvest dividends, you take the current month's dividend to buy more shares. This means that when the next dividend payment is due, you'll receive more than you did the last time as you now own more of the underlying investment. Reinvesting dividends (assuming you don't need the money to cover expenses) is a zero-effort way to boost your cash flow.

Income is only half the story