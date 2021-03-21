Earn $500 in Monthly Retirement Dividends in 6 Easy Steps

That's a tall order. Still, with enough cash on hand and other current assets to cover the bills coming due, it can make it through a short-term rough patch. With enough long-term assets compared to its long-term debt load so that lenders are willing to roll over maturing debts, it can also improve its changes of making it through extended challenges.

Either way, since dividends are never guaranteed payments, a healthy balance sheet improves the changes that a dividend will get paid when things turn sour.

5. Seek out companies with decent dividend track records

Except for certain businesses that are forced to pay out dividends because of the way they're structured, dividends are voluntary payments. Companies that regularly commit to paying a dividend tend to prioritize that dividend and plan around it, because it tends to consume a lot of cash. Once that cash is committed to its dividend, the company can no longer use it to invest in its expansion, pay off its debt, or otherwise run its business.