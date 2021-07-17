Earn $500 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 3 Easy Steps

The second assumption is that you won't be paying taxes on your annual dividends. That means you should be investing within a 401(k) or an IRA.

3. Stay the course

The last step in this process may be the most challenging. You have to stick with those monthly contributions for a long time.

Over the course of 15 or 30 years, you'll see the stock market rise and fall, but don't let it shake you off course. You might need to switch to a different fund if the one you started with no longer suits your needs or changes in some fundamental way. But you shouldn't stop investing due to market cycles.

If you start to feel nervous about investing in a turbulent market, think about this: When share prices are down, two big things happen with dividend funds. One, the dividend yield rises. And two, your monthly investment buys you a higher number of shares. And the faster you accumulate those dividend-producing shares, the faster you'll reach your retirement income goals.

