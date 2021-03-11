Earn Too Much For A Third Stimulus Check? You May Have Options.

That’s because the IRS uses your most recent AGI when determining your eligibility for the third stimulus check. Once it starts sending out checks, you could miss out on the chance to use your 2020 AGI to determine your stimulus eligibility.

Why is this? The third stimulus check is technically an advance on a 2021 tax credit—similarly to how the first and second stimulus checks were advances on 2020 tax credits. Since you obviously have not earned all of your income for 2021, you couldn’t know your 2021 AGI, and that’s why the IRS uses your 2020 AGI (or possibly your 2019 AGI).

Luckily, if you qualify with your 2019 or 2020 AGI, the IRS won’t come back later and check in on your 2021 AGI to see if you made too much money this year to qualify for a stimulus check.

So if your 2020 AGI is close to the limits outlined above but just a bit too high, it’s in your best interest to see what you can do to knock it lower right now. No one knows what the future will bring—you could get a promotion or strike it rich on GameStop—and it’s better to take deductions while you can. Here’s how.

Contribute to a Traditional IRA