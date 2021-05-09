Earning a 100% Return on Investment Is Easy -- If You Can Do This

Now, once your money (and your employer's contributions) are deposited into your 401(k), you must decide what investments to put the money in. Usually, you'll have a choice of different index funds. Once you've begun investing the money, you are putting it on the line and taking a risk without a guaranteed return.

But since you've hopefully already doubled your money and earned the easy risk-free 100% return that comes from your employer match, you're starting out ahead of the game. Just take the time to research your investment options and build a portfolio of low-fee investments that expose you to an appropriate level of risk given your age.

If you aren't maxing out your employer match, you're missing out on a golden opportunity, so sit down today and find ways to increase your contributions to your 401(k) so you can take full advantage of the chance to get the best guaranteed ROI you'll find anywhere.

