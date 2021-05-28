Easily Grow Your Retirement Nest Egg to $1.1 Million With Only This Much Per Month

Boosting your savings

If you contribute to a 401(k) at work, you could be eligible for a company match. If your employer offers a match program, it will contribute a certain percentage of your income for every dollar that you do up to a max. So if you earn $75,000 and your company matches 100% of your contributions up to 4% of your salary, it will add $3,000 extra to your 401k every year. Because you will be doing the same, that will be a total of $6,000, and you could reach the million-dollar savings goal in 30 years.

If you don't have access to a program like this, one of your best courses of action may be cutting your expenses. Creating a budget where you detail your expenses and designating them as necessary or discretionary could help you determine which ones are the most dispensable. Getting rid of something like your heating bill may not be possible, but you could perhaps reduce it. And some of the things you use, like subscription services, could be eliminated completely or cut back on.