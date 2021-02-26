Eligible for Social Security? 3 Moves You Need to Make

You can access that statement online by creating an account on the SSA's website, or look for a copy you may have received in the mail. Once you see what benefit you're entitled to, you'll be in a better position to decide whether you can afford to reduce it or not.

2. Figure out how much income your savings will give you

Social Security should not be your sole source of income during retirement. Rather, you should ideally have savings to live on, as well. But if your savings aren't robust, you may need to lean more heavily on Social Security to cover your bills, so before you decide whether to file as soon as you're eligible or wait, you'll need to assess your nest egg and see how much annual income it's likely to provide.

As a general rule, plan to withdraw about 2% to 4% of your savings balance each year. You can, and should, adjust that withdrawal rate based on your needs and finances, but you can work with this range as a starting point. If you're sitting on a $400,000 retirement plan balance, sticking to that range will give you $8,000 to $16,000 a year in income outside of Social Security. From there, you can estimate your living expenses and see if you should file for Social Security at 62 or hold off and grow your benefits instead.

3. Talk to your spouse