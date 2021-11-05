Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Best for Older Pets

Embrace Pet Insurance can be an excellent option for coverage against accidents and illnesses. It’s one of our picks for the best pet insurance companies.

While Embrace only covers dogs and cats, it stands out from most other insurers by offering insurance for pets over 10 and a diminishing deductible for healthy pets.

Embrace Pet Insurance

Pros

Deductible diminishes for each year you don't receive a claim payment

Coverage for curable pre-existing conditions

High maximum insurable age

Option for high reimbursement limits

Cons

Coverage only available for cats and dogs

No wellness insurance

Pros Explained

Diminishing deductible for each year you don’t receive a claim payment

With Embrace, your annual deductible will decrease by $50 with each year in which you don’t receive an accident or illness claim reimbursement. Over time, the diminishing deductible can reduce your out-of-pocket costs in the event you make a claim.

Coverage for curable pre-existing conditions

Like other pet insurance companies, Embrace doesn’t cover chronic conditions your pet has at the time you insure it. However, the company is among those that will reimburse for treatment of pre-existing curable conditions, such as infections, provided your pet is symptom-free for 12 months.

High maximum insurable ages

Most pet insurance companies won’t issue new policies to animals over 10 years of age. Embrace, however, will issue new policies for pets until they turn 15, one of the highest age maximums on the market. And pets above that age can qualify for accident-only coverage, where most companies don’t offer any coverage to pets that old.

High reimbursement limit

Like most other companies, Embrace has an option for an annual limit on reimbursement, which you select. But the company offers a maximum of $30,000, which is more than some other insurers allow. While high limits increase premiums, they also provide increased protection in case your pet has a serious illness or accident.

Cons Explained

Coverage only available for cats and dogs

Embrace provides coverage only for dogs and cats. If you own other types of animals, such as horses, reptiles, birds, or rabbits, you’ll have to choose another pet insurer.

Offers no wellness insurance

Unlike many other insurers, Embrace Pet Insurance doesn’t offer an extra-cost wellness policy. But those plans are not necessarily good buys anyway, and Embrace does offer an optional Wellness Rewards plan that allows you to create a fund for these expenses — and gives you a $25 annual bonus for doing so.

Embrace Plans

Embrace offers two insurance plans and one wellness plan:

Accident & Illness Plan

Embrace’s accident and illness plan for dogs and cats covers unexpected health issues. The plan will pay for:

Exam and consultation fees

Diagnostic tests

Surgery and hospitalization

Prescription medications

Behavioral therapy

Like most or all such plans, routine care, pre-existing conditions, cosmetic procedures, DNA testing, breeding, pregnancy care and whelping are not included.

You can choose from the following coverage options:

Annual reimbursement limit: You can select a limit of between $5,000 and $30,000 — the latter being a higher figure than most competitors offer.

You can select a limit of between $5,000 and $30,000 — the latter being a higher figure than most competitors offer. Annual deductible: As with most insurers, your choices in annual deductible range from $200 to $1,000.

As with most insurers, your choices in annual deductible range from $200 to $1,000. Reimbursement percentage: You can opt for a reimbursement percentage of 70%, 80%, or 90% — a typical range of options.

Accident-Only Plan

Accident and illness insurance is available to pets 14 years of age or younger. If your pet is 15 or older, they can only get coverage through Embrace’s accident-only plan. Not all companies offer accident-only plans, and many won’t issue any new policy to dogs over 10.

Accident-only insurance pays for injuries resulting from accidents, such as bloat, broken limbs, or cuts and lacerations. It doesn’t cover chronic illnesses, cancer, dental disease, or congenital conditions.

The accident-only plan has an annual reimbursement limit of $5,000, a $100 annual deductible and 90% reimbursement percentage. It’s significantly less expensive than Embrace’s accident and illness plans, so it may be a good choice if you’re looking for any pet insurance for an elderly pet.

Optional Features

Unlike many other insurers, Embrace Pet Insurance doesn’t offer an extra-cost wellness policy. You can, however, sign on for an optional Wellness Rewards plan, which earns you a $25 annual enrollment reward. The deposited funds can then be used to pay for routine expenses like vaccinations, wellness exams, microchipping and dental care.

Your contribution can range from $250 to $650 per year. However, since all allowances have the same $25 bonus, there’s no financial benefit to choosing a higher amount — other than perhaps the convenience of creating a larger wellness-care fund for the year. And Wellness Rewards don’t roll over, so you must use all of the funds by the end of the year or you’ll lose them.

Your Wellness Rewards are separate from your accident and illness coverage, so any rewards you use don’t count toward your deductible.

Embrace Cost/Pricing Tier

In a past price survey, we found Embrace consistently had among the lowest premiums for companies we surveyed. To present a current snapshot of typical costs for Embrace, we gathered quotes for several breeds of cats and dogs at different ages.

Rate quotes are for Orlando, FL and are based on a (fairly high) $10,000 annual reimbursement limit with a $500 deductible and a (fairly low) 70% reimbursement percentage. Keep in mind that quotes for your animal will depend on your pet’s species, breed, and age, along with where you live and the deductible and reimbursement level you choose.

Sample monthly pricing for dogs

1 year old 5 years old 10 years old 15 years old Cocker Spaniel $34.98 $53.79 $103.43 $120.91 Labrador Retriever $37.11 $57.07 $109.74 $128.28 Pomeranian $18.34 $28.21 $54.24 $94.28

Sample monthly pricing for cats

1 year old 5 years old 10 years old 15 years old Domestic Shorthair $13.86 $20.13 $33.99 $53.07 Maine Coon $22.40 $32.51 $54.91 $85.73 Russian Blue $22.40 $32.51 $54.91 $85.73

Discounts

While many companies offer multiple pet discounts, they may not allow you to combine these offers, as Embrace allows. The company provides price breaks for:

Multiple pets: If you insure two or more pets, you receive a 10% discount on your premiums.

If you insure two or more pets, you receive a 10% discount on your premiums. Military: Active and former members of the U.S. armed forces can receive a 5% discount.

Active and former members of the U.S. armed forces can receive a 5% discount. Employee Benefits: If your employer offers pet insurance as a benefit, you may get a 10% break on the cost of an Embrace policy. Check with your employer’s human resources department to see if you can take advantage of employee discounts through your benefits program.

If your employer offers pet insurance as a benefit, you may get a 10% break on the cost of an Embrace policy. Check with your employer’s human resources department to see if you can take advantage of employee discounts through your benefits program. Other discounts: USAA members can get 15% off their Embrace policy.. If you purchase Embrace coverage through GEICO, you can also qualify for discounts if you spay or neuter your pet or pay for your coverage annually.

Embrace Financial Stability

When choosing a pet insurer, its financial stability is less important than for, say, the companies that provide your life or home insurance, where your losses would be greater if the company failed. Still, it’s reassuring to know that the company is stable and so should be financially capable of paying out any future claims.

AM Best is a credit rating agency that evaluates and rates insurance companies. In its annual ratings for 2021, AM Best rated Embrace and the company that reinsures it — that insures the insurer, essentially — as A + (Superior) rating. While not the very highest score AM Best awards, this accolade indicates that the company has an excellent likelihood of paying out its future policy and contractual obligations.

Embrace Accessibility

Like most pet insurers, Embrace has a blog with educational resources, an online quote tool, and an in-depth help center with frequently asked questions.

However, unlike some other competitors, Embrace doesn’t have 24/7 customer support or online chat.

Availability

Embrace Pet Insurance is available to residents of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Contact Information

Customer support is available via phone or email. To get help, you can call 800-511-9172 or email hello@embracepetinsurance.com. Embrace’s customer service department is available Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. EST and on Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. EST.

User Experience

Current policyholders can log into a customer portal through the website. Customers can use the portal to submit claims, make payments, change their coverage, or add pets to their policy.

Limitations

Embrace Pet Insurance only covers dogs and cats. All other types of pets, including farm animals and exotic animals, are ineligible for coverage.

Embrace Customer Satisfaction

Embrace’s track record in satisfying customers is mixed. The company has a 4.5 out of 5 TrustScore on TrustPilot — a score that TrustPilot designates as “great” and better than the average company. However, Embrace has a 1.17 out of 5 rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB), which indicates that more consumers have lodged complaints with the agency about Embrace than for most other companies.

Embrace FAQ

How does Embrace Pet Insurance work?

Like most pet insurers, Embrace Pet Insurance works on a reimbursement model. You pay for your pet's treatments at the veterinarian's office and file a claim with Embrace. Embrace will review your claim and, if approved, will send you a check. According to Embrace, accident and illness claims can take 10 to 15 business days to process.

What does Embrace pet insurance cover?

Embrace's Accident & Illness plan covers unexpected injuries or illnesses such as bloat, broken limbs, or dental diseases. Unlike many pet insurers, Embrace offers no insurance for preventative care. And as with other pet insurance companies, Embrace doesn't cover chronic pre-existing conditions.

How do I cancel Embrace pet insurance?

You can cancel your Embrace policy without penalty within the first 60 days of the policy period. After that, you can cancel at any time, but you must request cancellation at least 60 days before the cancellation effective date.

What are the exclusions for Embrace pet health insurance?

As is typical, Embrace pet insurance does not cover: pre-existing conditions, preventative care (without paying extra for wellness coverage), more than one case of ingested foreign bodies in one period of insurance, cost of boarding( including medical boarding), cosmetic or elective surgeries, treatments for illnesses for which a vaccine is available to prevent and was recommended but rejected by the owner and costs of breeding, pregnancy, or whelping.

How do I add a pet for Embrace pet insurance?

Buying pet insurance for additional animals with Embrace is a simple process. If you're an existing policyholder, you can add a pet by logging into the customer portal. Under the "My Pets" section, click on "Add New Pet" and enter your pet's information.

You can opt to add it to your other pet's policy period or update your existing coverage. Then, you can adjust your new pet's coverage maximum, deductible and reimbursement percentage.

How We Evaluated Embrace Pet Insurance

To evaluate Embrace Pet Insurance, we looked at the following factors:

Plan options

Cost and available discounts

Annual reimbursement limits

Policy exclusions and restrictions

Wellness benefits

Customer service options

Customer reviews

Third-party ratings

We also compared Embrace to other major pet insurance companies and examined its ratings from third parties.

Summary of Money’s Embrace Pet Insurance Review

Pet ownership can be expensive, especially if you have to deal with an injury or illness. But Embrace’s premiums are easier on the wallet than most pet insurers, having been consistently low in our survey for cats and dogs.

Embrace could also be an especially good choice if you’re looking for pet insurance for a senior pet or have multiple pets. It offers accident and illness coverage for pets up to 14 and accident-only insurance for pets 15 and over, which are major advantages for those who own older animals.

However, Embrace is limited in the animals it will insure. In the event you want to insure an exotic pet, including the likes of lizards and birds, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

