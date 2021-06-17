Escape This Weekend on Points: Mid-Atlantic

It’s a question I’m getting often from my friends who know me as a miles and points aficionado: “Where can I go within a day’s drive this summer on points?”
A recent study showed that 74 percent of us are planning domestic trips this summer. That said, kids younger than 12 aren’t eligible for vaccination yet so many aren’t comfortable putting their kids on planes. With that in mind I’m doing the work for you and putting together a list of ideas, by region, of destinations that would make for a proper summer getaway. This post focuses on the Mid-Atlantic, which generally means the shores from the Outer Banks of North Carolina through Delaware. This region is within 300 miles of sites as far away as New York City or Pittsburgh. Other posts cover New England and the Midwest.
My criteria for choosing locations includes:
- Access to water views. I know watching a sunrise or sunset over the water washes away my stress, especially in the summertime when days are long. Bonus points for balconies.
- Value for points. I screened out locations that were priced too high to make spending your points a good idea.
- Bonus points for properties either within a self-contained resort or that had a self-catering option. Both are effective social distancers, which may still be a criteria for some.
Chesapeake Bay Getaways
There is a wonderful selection of properties that fly a bit under the radar because they’re not oceanfront. Don’t let that deter you as any of these hotels will provide you with sun, fun and water. As a bonus, they are not as far away from most of us as the beaches are.
Hyatt Chesapeake Bay Resort
The Hyatt Chesapeake has been my own family’s weekend spot for years. The property is actually on the Choptank River, but boasts gorgeous views at sunset (as opposed to ocean spots that get the sunrise) and a beach that’s not great for swimming (beware the jellyfish) but fits the bill for lounging.
The resort is self-contained with it’s own golf courses of the standard, mini and frisbee variety, so you shouldn’t lack for something to do. Trails around the resort are prime heron-watching opportunities and it’s very easy to feel “on-vacation” as soon as you arrive on property. With two large pools you should have no trouble finding a spot to splash and the resort even has rooms that are dog-friendly.
Best of all, it’s a World of Hyatt Category 4, which means staying here only costs 15,000 points per night. With summer weekend rates topping $350 per night plus tax, the Chesapeake is a cracking deal on points.
Holiday Inn Solomons, Maryland
I found this sleepy hamlet a few years ago and it makes for a terrific, although very low-key, getaway. Solomons is a very quiet town in southern Maryland where Solomons Harbor flows into the Chesapeake bay. You won’t do much here but slurp fresh Os and Bos (Oysters and National Bohemian beer for those of you who don’t speak Baltimorian) and watch the parade of pelicans that chase the fishing boats. Sign me up.
If that sounds like your idea of a good time, you’re in for a treat as rooms at the Holiday Inn in Solomons can be found in the range of 12,500 to 15,000 IHG points per night. With the fourth night free through the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card*, that’s less than $200 cash equivalent (valuing IHG cents at 0.5 cents per point) for a long weekend getaway.
Hilton Garden Inn Kent Island, Maryland
Kent Island is the easiest to reach of the towns listed, being 20 minutes away from Annapolis, MD. That 20 minutes will feel like a thousand miles once you settle into the bayfront balcony for the sunset. The area is full of hiking trails and opportunities to get out onto the water.
Points rates in August start at 36,000 Hilton Honors points per night and go as high as 50,000 points per night, compared to cash rates from $155 to $250. Note that while you can book premium rooms on points, it’s a very poor value with junior suites costing $300 per night in cash but running close to 100,000 Honors Points.
Outer Banks, North Carolina
(North Carolina is technically not mid-Atlantic, but many DC natives consider the Outer Banks their summer spot so I’m adding it to this list.)
Holiday Inn Express Nags Head Oceanfront, North Carolina
There aren’t many chain hotels in the Outer Banks period, so to find one that’s oceanfront is already a needle in a haystack. At 50,000 to 70,000 IHG points per night, with the fourth night free from the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card*, you’ll get a solid value vs. room rates that can top $400 per night.
The Holiday Inn Express’ rooms that book with points aren’t oceanview, but considering you can find a room at this price in high season that includes free breakfast and the ability to walk out to the beach, I would recommend it whole-heartedly.
TownePlace Suites, Kill Devil Hills, NC
The TownePlace Suites Kill Devil Hills is not oceanfront and, oddly, the rooms don’t have balconies, but the positives outweigh the negatives.
First, Kill Devil Hills is narrow so you can easily walk to both sunrise and sunset vista spots. Secondly, rooms are suites which feature kitchenettes, making them great for low-key stays and social distancing. On-site grilling stations and a large outdoor fireplace are other features that could make for a memorable visit.
Rooms in August can be found for 35,000 to 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night, which makes the TownePlace Suites a solid value on points compared to cash prices nearing $350 per night. It’s especially notable because there is a distinct lack of points properties on the Outer Banks.
Chincoteague Island, Virginia
I’m going to put this to you straight: A road trip to Chincoteague is not for the faint of heart. There’s just no easy way to get there from, well, anywhere. However, once you arrive you are rewarded for the long journey.
Chincoteague has a bit of a Margaritaville vibe, but in a good way. Mellow is an understatement as the single two lane road into town leaves the mainland waaay behind. The actual beaches of Chincoteague are in the purview of Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge or nearby Assateague Island National Seashore, which are famous for both wild vistas and wild ponies.
Fairfield Inn and Suites Chincoteague Island Waterfront
The Fairfield Inn is waterfront, but it’s more like a marina than a typical Island hotel. It’s also noteworthy for its room balconies that face the bay. The rooms are nothing to write home about, but at 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for weeknights in August compared with cash rates near $350, the Fairfield could be a handy base for exploring the area.
Hampton Inn and Suites Chincoteague Waterfront
Like the Fairfield, the Hampton Inn is on the bay and rooms have balconies overlooking the water. The rooms at the Hampton Inn are larger than the ones at the Fairfield, and you can book studio suites at the standard rate most nights. In August, most nights are 60,000 Hilton Honors Points compared to rates around $300, but late in the month a few nights pop up in the 45,000 points per night range.
Virginia Beach, Virginia
I prefer Virginia Beach to the Maryland beaches due to the distinct lack of honky-tonk atmosphere on its boardwalk. Virginia Beach of course has its share of the standard attractions you would expect, but the boardwalk itself is just hotels and dining which makes for a much nicer atmosphere for a stroll or bike ride.
Hyatt House, Virginia Beach
If you are craving an oceanfront balcony within the mid-Atlantic, the Hyatt House Virginia Beach could fit the bill nicely. The Hyatt House has two distinct advantages over other properties. One, all rooms are oceanfront so you don’t need to worry about getting a room with a view. Two, because it’s a Hyatt House, rooms are larger than typical hotel rooms with a basic kitchen setup which is tailor-made for social distancing. Add in the fact that the hotel is fairly new and only 20,000 points per night vs. rates near $400 per night and you’ve got a winner.
Residence Inn Oceanfront, Virginia Beach
Marriott has over a dozen properties in or near Virginia Beach, but the Residence Inn wins because of a combination of prime location and one bedroom suites that are larger than most rooms on the boardwalk. All rooms feature balconies with Atlantic ocean views, limited kitchens and that all-important bedroom door that closes. At 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night in August compared to cash rates over $400, the Residence Inn is a great deal on points, too.
Ocean City, Maryland
I’ll confess that Ocean City, Maryland isn’t my favorite destination, but if you need a quick break and it’s gotta be at a beach, Ocean City is the closest town that fits the bill.
Hyatt Place Ocean City, Maryland
The Hyatt Place is new and faces the boardwalk. Rooms are larger than most, with standard rooms on points as large as 500 square feet. You’ll also get breakfast included, but keep in mind that it’s likely to be grab and go.
When you book, be sure to check the room categories closely as only one of them offers a (partial) ocean view. That said, at 20,000 points a night compared with cash rates that approach $400 in August, a stay on points would be a solid value
Residence Inn Ocean City, Maryland
There’s a Courtyard in Ocean City that’s oceanfront, but at a cringe-inducing Category 7 I can’t recommend it. I’d rather head to the bayside and stay at the Residence Inn. Rooms are called “suites” but more of a galley style and don’t have a separate door between the bedroom and the living room. All rooms do have a balcony on the bay that would be lovely for sunset.
At 60,000 Marriott Bonvoy points for weekends in August compared to room rates close over $500 per night it’s a solid use of your Bonvoy points. Having a kitchen will both save on dining and help you social distance.
Some Notes About Rewards Programs
- Hyatt is moving to peak and off-peak pricing later this year, so if you see a property you want, book it. You can always cancel points reservations closer to the arrival date.
- IHG has two quirks that will affect how your experience with finding properties, one good and one bad. The good news: with the IHG® Rewards Club Premier Credit Card*, you’ll get the 4th night free on points bookings, which can turn a good deal into a great one. The bad news is that IHG awards have the unhappy combination of both blackout nights and peak and off-peak pricing. That may limit your ability to find rooms that work. That said, IHG has some of the best deals out there on points, so it’s worth the extra work it might take to find available rooms.
- Hilton offers dynamic pricing, which means that prices can vary dramatically from night to night. Hilton also gives the fifth night free on all awards bookings if you have Silver or higher Hilton Honors status, which can be achieved with some Hilton credit cards like the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express*.
- Marriott offers fifth night free on all points bookings for any member of the Marriott Bonvoy program, which is free to join. This benefit helps the math make sense on award bookings. Since Marriott moved to a peak and off-peak pricing model it can be more challenging to find actual values, but there are definitely properties that could make for a lovely getaway at a decent price.