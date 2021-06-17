Escape This Weekend on Points: Mid-Atlantic

I’m going to put this to you straight: A road trip to Chincoteague is not for the faint of heart. There’s just no easy way to get there from, well, anywhere. However, once you arrive you are rewarded for the long journey.

Chincoteague has a bit of a Margaritaville vibe, but in a good way. Mellow is an understatement as the single two lane road into town leaves the mainland waaay behind. The actual beaches of Chincoteague are in the purview of Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge or nearby Assateague Island National Seashore, which are famous for both wild vistas and wild ponies.

Fairfield Inn and Suites Chincoteague Island Waterfront

The Fairfield Inn is waterfront, but it’s more like a marina than a typical Island hotel. It’s also noteworthy for its room balconies that face the bay. The rooms are nothing to write home about, but at 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points per night for weeknights in August compared with cash rates near $350, the Fairfield could be a handy base for exploring the area.

Hampton Inn and Suites Chincoteague Waterfront