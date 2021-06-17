Escape This Weekend on Points: New England

One way to get out onto the water is unique to Newport: America’s Cup Charters offers sailing trips on classic 12 meter vessels, including America’s Cup competition winners. Because of the ships’ diminutive size, the trips will be limited to small groups, which makes them a good choice for getting away from both your worries and summer crowds.

The Carriage House, Middletown, Rhode Island

The Carriage House is a member of The Ascend Collection and Choice Privileges. The hotel is located inside a renovated Victorian cottage and you’ll feel like you stepped back in time when you enter the lobby. Since Newport is all about Gilded Age history, The Carriage House seems a natural (ahem) Choice.

This hotel runs from 16,000 to 25,000 Choice points per night compared to rates in the $200 to $250 range. Choice Privileges points transfer from American Express Membership Rewards at a 1:1 ratio, which means it’s not the best use of your Membership Rewards but it’s a good option if you just need to top up your Choice account.

Homewood Suites by Hilton, Newport Middletown, Rhode Island