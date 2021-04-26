Essential Travel Insurance For Water Park Vacations

Injury at a Waterpark

Slippery floors and wild rides can lead to injury, of course. Your U.S. health insurance plan will cover you inside the country. If you’re planning on a water park excursion outside the U.S., where your health plan may provide no coverage, consider a travel insurance policy with travel medical insurance. Travel insurance can also provide medical coverage within the U.S., but check whether its medical coverage would be primary or secondary to your U.S. health plan.

Travel medical insurance “can include coverage for the cost of an ambulance and associated hospital services, as well as other medical expenses that arise,” says Benna.

However, travel insurance would not provide coverage for a liability claim against the waterpark. That would be a separate legal claim.

Insurance for Illness During a Vacation

Water parks can be ripe for viruses, colds and food-borne illnesses. Just as with injuries, your U.S. health plan can cover you inside the U.S. A travel medical plan can cover you both in the U.S. and abroad.