Estate Planning: Supporting Your Loved Ones After You're Gone

In some cases, your situation may be a bit more complex. If you have a family business, you'll need a continuity plan. If you're concerned you'll pass away while your children are minors and want more control over the inheritance you provide, a trust may be called for. Trusts could also be used if you think your estate will be large enough that it's subject to estate taxes, if you're providing for an heir with special needs, or if you don't trust your heirs (of any age) to wisely spend the funds you leave them.

If your situation is complicated, a call to an estate planning lawyer is definitely in order. In fact, many people would benefit from a consultation with a lawyer to ensure they have all the necessary tools in place to protect their loved ones after they've passed. A lawyer can also help make sure your documents are drafted properly so they're legally enforceable. Many lawyers offer low fees to provide simple estate planning help.

So why not give your loved ones a truly meaningful gift this Valentine's Day? It doesn't have to be difficult, and you'll be glad when it's done. (It also doesn't hurt to pick up a few roses, too.)

